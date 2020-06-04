Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to get married in a private ceremony at a temple?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be having a simple wedding at a temple in Tamil Nadu with limited guests as there's a lockdown.

In what looks like a sweet piece of news to the fans of Nayanthara, media reports suggest that the actor is all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony with her long term beau Vignesh Shivan at a temple in Tamil Nadu. While no official statement has been made yet on this, this news is spreading like a wildfire on social media with fans sending congratulatory messages already. Apparently, they want to have a simple ceremony with a limited number of people as guests.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are Kollywood’s most favourite couple. They fell in love on the sets of the Lady Superstar’s come back film, Naanum Rowdy Dhan, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan. While they were keeping their relationship under the wraps for several years, she recently opened up during an award ceremony that Vignesh Shivan is the love of her life. After several breakups, Nayanthara has been having a steady relationship with Vignesh Shivan for more than 4 years now.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. The makers are expected to reveal the film’s release date as soon as the lockdown is lifted. She will also be seen as one of the female leads in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as leading ladies. Her film with Vignesh Shivan, titled Kaahu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will also have Samantha Akkineni as a female lead. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead in the film.

Credits :Filmibeat

