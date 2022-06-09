Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are officially married in a traditional ceremony
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are officially married now in Mahabalipuram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are officially married now. The duo are now husband and wife as they did the knot in the morning at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram. The first pics of the newly weds will be shared soon by Vignesh Shivan around 10-11 AM.
The wedding ceremony of actress Nayanthara to filmmaker Vignesh Sivan has just ended at the Brahma Mukurtha. The wedding rituals began at 8:10 AM, and several celebrities were invited to the ceremony. According to our sources, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are dressed up in Jade by Monica.
