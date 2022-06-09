Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are officially married in a traditional ceremony

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are officially married now. The duo are now husband and wife as they did the knot in the morning at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram. The first pics of the newly weds will be shared soon by Vignesh Shivan around 10-11 AM.

The wedding ceremony of actress Nayanthara to filmmaker Vignesh Sivan has just ended at the Brahma Mukurtha. The wedding rituals began at 8:10 AM, and several celebrities were invited to the ceremony. According to our sources, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are dressed up in Jade by Monica.