Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get romantic as they fly off to Spain in a jet; PHOTOS
Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on vacation in Spain.
Nayanthara and her filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are off to Spain for a short vacation. The couple is expected to return to Chennai on August 21 after spending 10 days in Europe. Sharing a few romantic photos of them, Vignesh wrote, "After a continuous streak of work work work ! Here we take sometime for ourselves !."
