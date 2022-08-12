Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get romantic as they fly off to Spain in a jet; PHOTOS

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on vacation in Spain.

Nayanthara and her filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are off to Spain for a short vacation. The couple is expected to return to Chennai on August 21 after spending 10 days in Europe. Sharing a few romantic photos of them, Vignesh wrote, "After a continuous streak of work work work ! Here we take sometime for ourselves !." 

