Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get special surprise from twins Ulag and Uyir on first wedding anniversary; PICS

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. And it's indeed very special for them as they are a family of four now with their twin boys, Uyir and Ulag. The boys are not so little anymore. Yes, they made their parents' anniversary special with a surprise.

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a photo of his twin boys with a background of Happy Anniversary Appa and Amma decor. The filmmaker revealed that their boys decorated and gave them such beautiful surprises. Uyir and Ulag will soon be 1 year old and they are quite grown up. This is the first photo of the twins from the present

Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Thank you Boys #Uyir & #Ulag! How thoughtful of you TWO to decorate and give us such a nice wedding anniversary celebration love u twooooo da thangams. We LOVE you TWO

On Thursday night, Vignesh Shivan shared a few unseen photos from their vacation in Europe to wish her on their first wedding anniversary. The next morning, the filmmaker treated fans with special photos of Nayanthara with the twins and they are too cute for words. He also penned a note about their struggles throughout one year and how blessed he is with the family.

The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director wrote in his post, 1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! Holding everything together, together with my - My Uyirs and Ulagams. The strength given by the family makes all the difference! Blessed with the best of people, striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me.”