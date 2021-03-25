Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan give a glimpse of their romantic moment in this adorable PHOTO; Take a look

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently busy with their upcoming project Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

Nayanthara and Vignesh SHivan are easily one of the most favourite from the South entertainment industry. From making public appearances to sharing their romantic moments on Instagram, they both have never failed to grab the attention of their fans and followers. Though Nayanthara has always stayed away from social media, Vignesh Shivan actively posts photos of their beautiful moments from time to time.

On one such moment, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director has shared a photo on his Instagram space while giving us a glimpse of their romantic moment in it. In the photo, Nayanthara can be seen resting her hand on his chest. Before this, the couple was spotted walking hand in hand at Hyderabad airport a couple of months back as they went on a getaway. Vignesh Shivan shared photos from their holiday on his Instagram space.

On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are collaborating yet again for a project titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, while Samantha Akkineni has also been roped in to play a lead role. The film’s shooting is happening at a brisk pace. Other than this, Nayanthara has a lineup of films in her kitty including Mookuthi Amman and Mollywood films Nizhal and Paattu. They both are also basking the success of their production venture Koozhaangal. The film received a huge applaud by critics. Their next production venture titled Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream was announced recently.

Credits :Instagram

