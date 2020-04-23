Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan give major fashion goals as they twin in THESE 10 outfits; See Photos

These 10 photos of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan prove that the couple love to wear matching outfits. Check it out right here.

The fans of lady superstar Nayanthara will not be much happier for the actor, as she is finally having a steady and happy relationship with Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan. While we all know the heartbreaks and obstacles that Nayanthara has faced in her past relationships, whenever we see them both on social media, it brings a spark in our eyes. In all the photos that they are together, it is so evident that they both are in head over heels in love with each other. We all would have witnessed a pattern in their photos, which prove that they both love wearing matching outfits. Here are 10 photos to prove the same.

1. Don’t they both look like they are made for each other in this black outfit? Their love started when Nayanthara got roped in to play the female lead in Vignesh Shivan directorial, 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film marked Nayanthara’s come back to Kollywood and it paved way for her to become the Lady Superstar of the south entertainment industry.

2. This Christmas photo of the couple is full of love that we are unable to take our eyes off this photo. While they are following the Christmas theme color them in the picture, they have also stolen our heart. Fans and followers are left awestruck when this picture surfaced online. Well, we can say that our lady superstar found her prince charming.

3. This ‘VN’ outfit of the couple that went viral for all good reasons is something that no one should miss. This photo where they have each other’s initials printed on their t shirts proves that they both belong to each other and nothing can tear them apart. We can totally see love shining in their eyes and in their bright, radiant smiles.

4. While we all would have seen couples twinning in white outfits, who can do it better than our favourite couple? We have to accept that their love is as pure as the white t-shirt that they are wearing. It can be understood from this photo that Nayanthara can’t stop looking at the eyes of Vignesh.

5. As in their earlier pictures, this one too shows Nayanthara radiating in love. She has also opened up that it is love which is making her happy and that she gets immense peace when she is with Vignesh Shivan. Well, all the photos of the couple describe it perfectly and happiness clearly reflects on her face.

6. In several posts on social media, Vignesh Shivan has openly mentioned that Nayanthara is the love of his life. Words are not necessary as these pictures talk for themselves as to how much they both mean to each other.

7. This outfit of the couple will surely break your quarantine blues as it will make you believe in love. Just like you, we too hope that they stay this happy forever.

8. This denim outfit of the couple will make you set couple goals. Doesn’t Nayanthara look as snug as a bug in a rug?

9. It looks like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are shining brighter than the sun. In this photo, not just their outfits, but they are twinning in sunglasses too.

10. They say, love is not just about romance, but it is also about respecting each other and being humble. Even while being humble standing next to AR Rahman, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s magnetic attraction towards each other is visible in this photo.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. She will be sharing the screen space yet again with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Annaatthe. Other than Nayanthara, the film has three more female leads Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh. Netrikkan, directed by Vignesh Shivan, has the Lady Superstar in the lead role. She will be teaming up with Vignesh Shivan yet again, in the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actor. While the makers announced earlier that the film will also have Samantha Akkineni, few media reports suggest that Sam walked out of the film.

