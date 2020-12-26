Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have a whale of a time as they enjoy their Christmas holiday; See PHOTO

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram space and shared a photo with Nayanthara while wishing his followers on Christmas.

It looks like Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are having a whale of a time during their Christmas holiday. Taking to his Instagram space, the Kollywood filmmaker has shared a photo with the Lady Superstar. In the photo, Vignesh Shivan can be seen holding Nayanthara’s hand, while the latter is seen looking at him in awe. Vignesh Shivan was seen in a pair of blue denims and red t-shirt that he paired with white shirt, while Nayanthara was seen in a maroon polka dots mini shirt and a white shirt.

Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan wished his fans and followers a Merry Christmas. It should be noted that Nayanthara was shooting for the upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad when the shooting was halted. Four crew members tested positive for COVID 19 and the makers announced that they have paused the shooting process.

Also Read: Vignesh Shivan & Nayanthara’s ‘Friends’ themed Christmas photo is all about celebration and love; Take a look

See Vignesh's post here:

Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, was busy with the shooting of his upcoming directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actors. His last directorial venture was Love Panna Uttanum for the Tamil anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal. His portion featuring Anjali and Kalki Koechlin as the lead actors received positive feedback from the audience. Other than Annaatthe and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Nayanthara also has in her pipeline, Netrikann, Mollywood films Nizhal and Paatu. She was last seen in the devotional drama Mookuthi Amman which had a direct release on OTT platform on Diwali 2020.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×