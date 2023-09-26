Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan hold their twins Uyir, Ulag in arms for heartwarming PICS; dedicates Jailer song

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the parents of twins- Uyir and Ulag. On Tuesday, the filmmaker shared a few heartwarming family photos featuring his wife Nayanthara and their sons. In the pics, Nayan and Vignesh are seen holding their twins in arms, posing with happy smiles. He also dedicates song Rathamaarey, from Jailer, which is penned by him.

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a few family photos. Looks like, they are throwback pictures from Uyir and Ulag as newborns. He captioned, "Blessed with my Uyirs & Ulags."

The couple got married on June 9, 2022, and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy after four months. The couple named their twins, Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan. N stands for Nayanthara in the name. Recently, when Nayanthara made her debut before Jailer's release, she revealed her son's face with her first post on Instagram.

Vignesh Shivan shares family photos with Nayanthara and twins Uyir, Ulag as newborn

On Monday, the filmmaker shared a few photos of his twins Uyir and Ulag that gave a glimpse into his birthday celebrations. In one of the pictures, he is seen holding his sons up in the air with balloons in the room. Another photo is a family portrait of Vignesh and Nayanthara posing with their twins in the backdrop of 'Appa'. To this post as well, he added Rathamarey song.

The song Rathamarey is from Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Jailer. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the song is about the bond between a father and his son. The lyrics of the song are written by Vignesh Shivan himself. When the song was released, he mentioned that this song is dedicated to his sons.



Nayanthara's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently basking in the success of her Bollywood debut Jawan. However, there are rumors buzzing in tinsel town that she is reportedly upset with the treatment of her role compared to Deepika Padukone's cameo. Coming to her next, the actress has completed dubbing and shooting for her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with Nilesh Krishnaa.

She is expected to join Kamal Haasan's next KH234 with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. It is also reported that the actress is part of the Telugu film Kannappa. She is said to be paired up with Prabhas in Manchu Vishnu's dream project.

ALSO READ: Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa shoot begins in New Zealand; Prabhas and Nayanthara rumored to join