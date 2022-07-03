Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look lovestruck in their latest PHOTO as they hug each other

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are enjoying marital bliss to the fullest. After an exotic honeymoon in Thailand, the power couple is back in the bay, but it looks like the duo is still can't stop thinking about their romantic trip. The director has been posting many cute pictures with the Lady Superstar on Instagram and his recent update is no different. In the recent post by the filmmaker, the lovebirds can be seen embraced in a hug, flaunting their dazzling smiles.

Twinning in grey, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look love-struck in the picture captioned, "Naan pirandha dhinamaey", which means "Make it my birthday."

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, less than a month after the two got married in an intimate-yet breathtaking ceremony, Nayanthara is back to work. She landed in Mumbai a couple of days back and has already resumed work on Atlee's directorial Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Pinkvilla had learned exclusively that the current schedule of the film will be a long one. "This is going to be a long schedule until mid-July. She (Nayanthara) took a small break after her wedding and as we all know, she will do everything in her ability to make things go as per the given schedule. She is here and fulfilling her work commitments," said our report.

During an Instagram Live, Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about working with Atlee. He was quoted saying, "Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), and he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting."

