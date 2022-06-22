Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look perfect as they twin & win hearts in the latest Thailand honeymoon pics

Vignesh Shivan shared a new pics with wife Nayanthara from their honeymoon vacation in Thailand.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 22, 2022 03:32 PM IST  |  4.4K
Nayanthara,Vignesh Shivan,South
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Thailand. The couple has now posted a new pics and they look perfect. They can be seen twinning and winning hearts as they posed for couple selfies.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Thalapathy Vijay among a few others. According to reports, Gautam Menon shot their wedding film and an OTT platform has roped in the streaming rights for a whopping price.

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!