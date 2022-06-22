Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look perfect as they twin & win hearts in the latest Thailand honeymoon pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Thailand. The couple has now posted a new pics and they look perfect. They can be seen twinning and winning hearts as they posed for couple selfies.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Thalapathy Vijay among a few others. According to reports, Gautam Menon shot their wedding film and an OTT platform has roped in the streaming rights for a whopping price.