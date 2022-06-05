Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look resplendent as they twin in white ahead of their wedding; PIC

The fans of South cinema are unable to contain their excitement ever since they heard the news of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan getting married. After dating each other for quite a long time, the power couple is all set to exchange wedding vows in June. Before they tie the knot, the lovebirds were seen twinning in white, holding hands in their latest picture. While the lady superstar looked stunning in a white cotton saree, the filmmaker matched his ladylove in a white shirt along with beige trousers.

In fact, the couple has even started sending out invitations for their big day. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and invited him to their wedding. The sneak peek of the meet has surfaced on social media.

Check out the picture below:

If reports are to be believed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are likely to get married on June 9. Our sources further claim, "Nayan and Vignesh are getting married at a resort in Mahabs, (Mahabalipuram) in Tamil Nadu. It will be low-key in presence of close friends and family members followed by a lavish wedding reception in Chennai. The wedding preparations are on in full swing. Everything would be very traditional and personalised."

The director and actress first collaborated for the 2015 flick Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Their work commitment first transpired into friendship and then into love. The diva announced the news of her engagement last year as she dropped a picture with her engagement ring on the internet.

Meanwhile, these two last worked together on the romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Vignesh Shivan helmed the project, while Nayanthara played the lead alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi.

The project reached the cinema halls on 28th April and got a positive response from both critics and movie buffs.

