Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make for a perfect pair in these romantic photos as they celebrate Onam
Vignesh Shivan is with his ladylove Nayanthara at her hometown to celebrate Onam with family and friends. Check out their beautiful photos below.
Kollywood couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are celebrating Onam in Kochi.
#Onam wishes to all the Lovely people around :) Let’s find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that’s the only way to invite a smile on everyone’s faces :) #Onamwishes #HappyOnam #Stayblessed #festival #hope #betterdaysarecoming #Pray #believer #positivity
Credits :Instagram
