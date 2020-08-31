Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make for a perfect pair in these romantic photos as they celebrate Onam

#Onam wishes to all the Lovely people around :) Let’s find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that’s the only way to invite a smile on everyone’s faces :) #Onamwishes #HappyOnam #Stayblessed #festival #hope #betterdaysarecoming #Pray #believer #positivity

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on Aug 31, 2020 at 3:41am PDT