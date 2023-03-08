Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make their first public appearance with twin boys at the airport; WATCH

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got clicked at the Mumbai airport with their twin boys Uyir and Ulagam..While Nayanthara held one boy in her arms, Vignesh Shivan held another boy in his arms. The twins can be seen matching in red jumpsuits. The couple covered the twins' faces with their hands as paparazzi papped them.

This is the first public appearance of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with their twin boys Uyir and Ulagam. Although, their faces are not revealed yet, this is the first time the couple got clicked with their twins.

Watch Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with their twins at airport here:

Nayanthara returns home from Jawan shoot

According to reports, Nayanthara is heading to Chennai after wrapping up a shoot in Mumbai for her upcoming Hindi film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The actress is playing the female lead and will mark her debut in Bollywood. A source close to the film exclusively informed Pinkvilla that Nayanthara has completed a few important scenes with Shah Rukh Khan in this week-long schedule.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in key roles, while Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music.

Husband and wife to parents

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other after meeting on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015. The couple got hitched in the presence of close friends and family members back in June.

Four months after their grand wedding in Chennai, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced they have become proud parents of twin boys via surrogacy. Ever since then, on special occasions like Diwali, Christmas, and others, they often shared pics with their twins without revealing their faces.



Upcoming films

Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, is yet to announce his next project. He initially announced his next with Ajith Kumar, tentatively titled AK62 but reportedly the film has been postponed. Due to unknown reason, the film is said to have gotten delayed. However, there's no official confirmation regarding it yet. The director is reportedly set to join hands with National award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi once again, after the success of Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal.