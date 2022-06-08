Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make their wedding invite special with background music of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot on June 9 after 6 years of togetherness. As the wedding buzz began, a new wedding invitation of the couple surfaced on social media and is going viral. The wedding invitation video shows Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's illustration as a bride and groom walking towards a door. The special thing about the invite is the background music. The couple added the BGM of their first film together

According to reports, the couple distributed this wedding invite to close friends and family members. With the blessings of god almighty, our elders, and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari." Many bigwigs from the film industry including Tamil Naidu chief Minister MK stain are expected to attend the couple's wedding.

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite here:

On June 7, Vignesh Shivan held a press meet in Chennai and officially confirmed the wedding with Nayanthara. The filmmaker said, "Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving onto the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends. Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn't happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together."

Nayanthara’s and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and have been in a relationship for six years. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, the power couple, never miss a chance to set a relationship with their lovey-dovey and sweet gestures for each other.

Not only on the personal front, but these two have had a great 2021 professionally as well. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which was released a few months ago, became a thumping success as audiences declared it one of the best rom-com in recent times.

Also Read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met coincidentally; 8 facts about the actress' to-be-husband and filmmaker