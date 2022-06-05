PHOTO: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin; Invite him to their wedding
As Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan are set to tie the knot soon, they paid a visit to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to exchange wedding vows soon. Recently the lovebirds meet the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and invited him to their big-fat wedding.
Check out the picture below:
