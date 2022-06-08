Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met coincidentally; 8 facts about the actress' to-be-husband and filmmaker

Vignesh Shivan is one of the best filmmakers in Tamil cinema despite his minimal stint in the industry. He shared screen credits with prominent directors and actors and grew to fame for being more than a director. Apart from his filmy career, he is always in the limelight for his endearing love for his love of life, Nayanthara.

After falling in love in 2015 on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, where he directed the film and she acted as the female lead, the couple is all set to tie the knot on June 9 in presence of family and friends. On that note, we got some interesting facts about Nayanthara's to-be husband and director Vignesh Shivan that are worth knowing ahead of their wedding. Take a look:

Vignesh Shivan is the son of two police officers, his father worked as a superintendent, while his mother works as an inspector in Vadapalani.

Vignesh Shivan studied in Santhome Hr Sec School, Mylapore and was a junior of Simbalarasan TR in his school. And that's how he made his first film Podaa Podi too.

Vignesh is well-known as a director but he is also a writer, lyricist, producer, and actor. Yes, in the struggling days of his career, he did cameo roles in films like Sivi and Podaa Podi, which also marked his directorial debut and starred Silambarasan TR. As a lyricist, he penned many songs like Thangamey, Naanga Vera Maari, Dippam Dappam, Bae, Quit Pannuda, and others.

It is well-known fact that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love while shooting for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan but did you know that it happened coincidentally. Yes, Vignesh Shivan never approached Nayanthara for the role, he went through several cast changes and it finally landed in his thangamey's hands. Fate worked well.

Vignesh Shivan's biggest inspiration in director Gautham Vasudev Menon and he also worked under him before making it big. Now, the ace director will be filming Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's wedding on June 9 in Mahabalipuram.

Another interesting fact, Gautham Vasudev Menon was supposed to produce the duo's first film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan but couldn't work due to some reasons, now he is collaborating with the couple for their wedding.

Vignesh Shivan is also a producer. He along with Nayanthara founded a production house called Rowdy Pictures, which produced the films Pebbles, Rocky, Netrikann, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, and others.

