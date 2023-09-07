Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pack on PDA in UNSEEN PIC: Jawan actress dedicates love song to hubby

Ever since Nayanthara made her debut on Instagram, she has brought forth her A-game. From birthday wishes to co-peers, posting photos of twins to packing up on some PDA with her husband, we're pretty sure that the actress just can't keep her hands off the gram! Now, the Jawan actress shared a romantic post for her hubby and it's mighty CUTE!

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's PDA on social media sets major couple goals

Nayanthara took to Instagram and shared an unseen romantic photo with hubby Vignesh Shivan. The couple can be seen posing with their heads and noses close to each other amid a beautiful backdrop of sunset. She also dedicated a love song 'All of Me Love' by John Legend to her man and it’s hard to get over it soon. In the caption, Nayanthara wrote the iconic line from the song, "All of me loves all of you" with many heart emojis.

We always have seen Vignesh shower love on Nayanthara. This turning of tables is a cute change of pace and we absolutely adore it. Vignesh Shivan too, re-shared the photo on his Instagram story and wrote, "Red hearts emoticons perks of bae being new to the gram."

Vignesh Shivan sends best wishes to Thangamey on Jawan's release

Vignesh Shivan, being the doting husband that he is poured out his love and extended best wishes to wifey for her big Bollywood debut film Jawan released today. He shared a video of SRK and Nayanthara's song from the film and wrote, "Wishing the best for this team that put together 2.49 hours of sheer entertainment! Break the box office and make remarkable records. My Thangamey. @nayanthara."



Nayanthara's Instagram debut

The Jawan actress made her official Instagram debut last week in style and has already amassed over 2.7 million followers in just a few days. Her first post was with her twins. The actress made a Superstar entry and took the internet by fire as she also revealed her baby boys' faces for the first time. Well, ever since then, there has been no stopping Nayanthara, she has become quite a regular user.

