Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reveal the face of their twins Uyir and Ulag for the first time; PICS inside

The Lady superstar, Nayanthara and the renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan make up one of the most admired celebrity couples in the Tamil film industry. Their love story is not just about two successful individuals coming together, but now it's way more than that with their two little bundles of joy. The celebrated filmmaker reveals the faces of their twin boys as the couple completes one year of parenthood.

Doting parents Nayanthara and Vignesh

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan became the proud parents of twin sons, Uyir (Rudronil N Shivan) and Ulag (Daivag N Shivan) last year. The couple has kept their children away from the public eye, choosing to maintain their privacy. However, the filmmaker delighted fans by revealing the faces of their twin boys for the first time on his Instagram account, creating a wave of excitement and joy among their admirers.

See the pictures here

Vignesh Shivan’s fatherhood bliss

The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director who is thoroughly relishing his newfound role as a parent, expressed his heartfelt wishes to his twins, Uyir and Ulag, on their first birthday through his official Instagram account. Wikki’s post read, "My TwinPowers... HBD to U2! 1 year of smiles, happiness, and blessings! Happy birthday to my loving #Uyir & #Ulag! May you both Stand Tall in this life bringing a lot of happiness to everyone around you! Love you my babies! You have made our life so sparkling & colorful! It’s a festival every day! With U2!"

Nayanthara’s heartfelt birthday wishes to her little ones

The Jawan actress, who is setting a significant precedent by adeptly managing her highly successful career alongside her motherly responsibilities, posted Vignesh Shivan's messages on her Instagram Stories. She captioned her Instagram story with, "My twins, Mu Uyir and Ulag... Happy birthday to both of you."

