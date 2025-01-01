Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan ring in New Year 2025 by watching fireworks at Burj Khalifa; R Madhavan and wife Sarita join

Nayanthara welcomed New Year 2025 with her husband Vignesh Shivan in Dubai. The latter took to his social media handle to share a video of them watching the fireworks at Burj Khalifa while counting down to midnight. Afterward, the couple exchanged a warm hug, and Vignesh kissed Nayanthara's forehead as they wished each other on the special occasion.

The couple enjoyed their moment together in Dubai as they celebrated the New Year. Sharing the video on his Instagram, Vignesh wrote, "Happy 2025."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were joined by R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje in Dubai. Both couples rang in the New Year together with great zeal.

Later, R Madhavan's wife took to her Instagram handle to share photos from their celebrations. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "May all your wishes and dreams come true in 2025! Happy New Year! May this New Year bring love, luck, prosperity, and peace to your home Love Madhavans."

In the photos, R Madhavan and Sarita were seen posing near the Burj Khalifa and on a yacht. They also shared a photo with their son, Vedaant Madhavan.

On December 31, Nayanthara and R Madhavan had a blast enjoying a cozy evening on the yacht. They even posed for the camera together in all smiles. Sharing the photo, Sarita wrote, "Making beautiful memories with beautiful people. Happy 2025."

On the work front, R Madhavan is all set to share screen space with Siddharth and Nayanthara in Test. He is also gearing up for multiple Hindi films including De De Pyaar De 2.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. She also has multiple promising projects in the pipeline including Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students and Rakkayie. Nayanthara is also rumored to be part of Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer MMMN.

