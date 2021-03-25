Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s fans go berserk on social media after the couple hint at engagement

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram space and shared a photo with Nayanthara while flaunting a ring in her finger.

This morning, Vignesh Shivan shared a photo with his ladylove Nayanthara while showing a glimpse of their romantic life. In the photo, Nayanthara was seen resting her hand on Vignesh Shivan’s chest while she was seen wearing a ring. Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan captioned it in Tamil “Viralodu uyir kooda korthu...." which translates to Soul entangled with the fingers. As soon as the photo came up, fans showered the post with congratulatory messages anticipating their engagement. Though the director has not openly mentioned if they are engaged, the latest post has created huge anticipation.

Before this, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made the headlines when they both were papped walking hand in hand at the Hyderabad airport. Last year, on the birthday of Nayanthara’s mother, Vignesh Shivan and the Lady Superstar were seen celebrating with the rest of the family members. After the lockdown relaxation, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan went on a vacation to Goa and photos from their vacation went viral on social media.

The couple also celebrated Onam with Nayanthara’s family in Kerala. Before the pandemic gripped the country, Nayanthara openly admitted to being in a relationship with Vignesh Shivan and called him ‘the love of her life’ during an award ceremony. It is expected that they will announce officially about their relationship status soon. On the work front, they have collaborated for the upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

