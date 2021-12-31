Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s luxurious Dubai stay will give you vacation goals

Kollywood power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are vacationing in Dubai to welcome the New Year. These two plan to ring in 2022 together in the exotic city. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a panoramic view of their luxurious hotel room with a breathtaking view. The couple is making most of their quality time together before heading back from the much-needed outing.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara recently co-produced the Tamil thriller Rocky. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the film features Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja in the lead roles. Darbuka Siva has scored the music for the project which was released on 23 December 2021 and has been receiving tremendous response from the audience.

Also, Vignesh Shivan has helmed another project titled Kathuvakkula Rendu Kaathal. Bankrolled by filmmaker’s home banner Rowdy Pictures, the venture has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the primary lead