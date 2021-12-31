Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s luxurious Dubai stay will give you vacation goals
Kollywood power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are vacationing in Dubai to welcome the New Year. These two plan to ring in 2022 together in the exotic city. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a panoramic view of their luxurious hotel room with a breathtaking view. The couple is making most of their quality time together before heading back from the much-needed outing.
Recently, Pinkvilla spotted Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan heading out for Dubai. In one of the clicks, Vignesh and Nayanthara were seen twinning in all black and walking hand in hand at Chennai airport. For the unversed, the actor-director duo met each other for the first time on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhan in 2015 and have been couple goals since. These two leave no change to show their affection towards each other and whenever they are together, their chemistry and love is palpable.
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara recently co-produced the Tamil thriller Rocky. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the film features Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja in the lead roles. Darbuka Siva has scored the music for the project which was released on 23 December 2021 and has been receiving tremendous response from the audience.
Also, Vignesh Shivan has helmed another project titled Kathuvakkula Rendu Kaathal. Bankrolled by filmmaker’s home banner Rowdy Pictures, the venture has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the primary lead
