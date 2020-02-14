Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Magical Love Story: Revisiting their romantic moments on Valentine’s Day

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, here are 10 most romantic moments of the Kollywood's love bugs, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

While we all know the heartbreaks and obstacles that our lady superstar Nayanthara has faced, we can’t be much happier for we all know that she is now having a steady and happy relationship with director Vignesh Shivan. Though they have not opened up on their relationship publically, it can be understood with their social media posts and the way they treat each other during public appearances. Nayanthara recently spilled the beans about her relationship with Vignesh during an award ceremony.

It all started when Nayanthara got roped in to play the female lead in Vignesh Shivan directorial, 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which ironically has the song ‘Thangame Unnathan’. It is to be noted here that Vignesh calls Nayan ‘Thangame’. Now, their love has grown strong, so much that in a recent award function Nayanthara opened up for the first time about Vignesh Shivan, called him the love of his life and stated how he has always been supportive.

Fans are madly in love with the fact that our lady superstar found her prince charming and their adorable pictures always break the internet. Recently, they shared pictures from their spiritual trips to several temples in and around Kanyakumari. Recently, there were rumours about their breakup as Vignesh was not present during an award ceremony. But Vignesh slammed the rumours by sharing a picture with her on social media. While we are waiting for them to make things official and announce their wedding, here are some of our favourite moments of the love bugs.

1. When Vignesh Shivan shared a picture with Nayanthara from an award ceremony slamming breakup rumours. 2. Their adorable Christmas wish. 3. When Vignesh Shivan wished his ‘Thangame’ on her birthday, calling her ‘the love of his life’. 4. ‘A walk to remember’ - Their vacation to New York. 5. When they both twinned in denim and took the internet by storm. 6. Their Thanksgiving celebration with kin. 7. Nayanthara’s most romantic photo on the birthday of Vignesh Shivan. 8. This picture almost made us forget that it was not a fairy tale. 9. When Nayanthara shared a photo with Vignesh’s family. 10. Nayanthara shared this photo during last year’s V-Day.

