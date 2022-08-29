Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan set couple goals as they enjoy sunset in Ibiza in twinning tees; WATCH

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the most adorable couple of Kollywood, are having a gala time during their long vacation. After exploring Spain, Valencia, they also spent some days in ibiza and have decided to bid goodbye like a true couple. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twinned in matching tees as they enjoyed the sunset and bid goodbye to Ibiza. Howe cute right? We

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram story and shared a video of himself with Nayanthara enjoying the spectacular sunset. They can be seen twinning in black and white striped t-shirts and holding each other's hands as they shared a romantic moment. The couple never more to set goals and leave us awestruck with their PDA filled romance.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied a knot on June 9, this year, after 7 years of being in a relationship. They met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the year 2015 and fell in love.

Now talking about their professional commitments, Nayanthara's lineup includes Atlee's Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and GodFather opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi. She will also play the lead in Alphonse Puthren's Gold, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan will next work with Valimai star Ajith Kumar in the project tentatively titled AK62.