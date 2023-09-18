Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share photo from their pool-date as they enjoy a romantic time together

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, one of the most popular couples in the South Indian film industry, are known for their romantic chemistry and love-filled moments. The couple recently enjoyed a pool date on a weekend and shared a romantic picture on social media. Here's a closer look.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spend a lovely time on their pool date

In the photo, Nayanthara is seen smiling and looking at Vignesh, who is taking the picture. The couple is surrounded by a beautiful view of nature and the pool. The photo goes on to highlight their love and chemistry and has won the hearts of their fans.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are parents to twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, whose faces they recently revealed on social media. The couple is known for their strong family bond and their commitment to each other. The pool date photo is a reminder of the couple's love and their ability to make time for each other, even in the midst of their busy careers. It is also a testament to their commitment to their relationship and their family.

An incredible family

On Saturday, he also dropped a family photo as the Incredibles. The photo features Nayan holding her babies with Vignesh standing alongside her. Fans are loving this cutest 'Incredible' family. Not just Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, who made her Instagram debut recently, has become quiet too. She has been regularly sharing beautiful glimpses of her sons and family.

Upcoming projects

Nayanthara made a smashing debut in Bollywood with the recently released blockbuster film Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is breaking records at the box office. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and many others. The Connect actress would next be seen in the Tamil film Iraivan, which also stars Jayam Ravi. The film is helmed by I. Ahmed and is said to be a psychological action thriller.

She has recently completed shooting for her 75th film, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa. The film went on floors in April. Besides Nayanthara, the film also stars Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy and Poornima Ravi. The actress is also teaming up with celebrated actors R Madhavan and Siddharth for the upcoming thriller Test.

