Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan SPOTTED during exotic Malaysia getaway

Nayanthara is riding high on the success of her Hindi debut, Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee. The film has been doing spectacularly well at the box office, garnering positive remarks from critics and fans alike. Recently, the film also crossed the 1000 crore threshold.

The Love Action Drama actress is currently on a vacation in Malaysia with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and twin sons, Uyir, aka Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag, aka Daiwik N Shivan. In the most recent update, the couple were spotted at a mall. The Darbar actress was seen sporting a plain black t-shirt and black denims, while the Naanum Rowdy Thaan director was seen donning a printed black t-shirt.

For the uninitiated, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was directed by the latter, and featured the Darbar actress and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The couple officially tied the knot in June last year, and soon welcomed their twin sons on September 26th last year. The happy couple also celebrated the first birthday of Uyir and Ulag in Malaysia, and took to social media to share sweet family portraits, which was accompanied by an emotional message for the twin toddlers.

What’s next for Nayanthara

Nayanthara was last seen in the blockbuster hit Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and more. The film had its music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, of Petta fame.

The actress would next be seen in the psychological action thriller film Iraivan, which is helmed by I. Ahmed. The film also features Jayam Ravi, Rahul Bose, Narain, and Charle in prominent roles. The music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is releasing as ‘God’ in Telugu, and is all set to hit the theaters on 28th September.

