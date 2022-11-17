Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, their babies catch up with Radhika Sarathkumar; Here's what they did

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, and Radhika Sarathkumar met for a fun day. The veteran actress took to Twitter and shared a pic with the couple as they caught over chai with their beautiful twin babies. The trio, Nayan, Wikki, and Radhika can be seen posing for a pic in bright smiles and it looks like they had a fun meet. Radhika Sarathkumar took to Twitter and shared a perfect pic as she caught up with the power couple of Kollywood, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The pic shows Nayanthara in a comfy black dress, Vignesh in a casual look, and Radhika in ethnic attire. The veteran actress captioned the pic," Catching up with the beautiful woman #Nayanthara and the fun #vigneshshivan over chai and beautiful babies more strength and power to you from the bottom of my heart."

Take a look at Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's pic with Radhika Sarathkumar here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's recent pic The lady superstar and hitmaker served major couple goals as they twinned in white shirts, in their recent pictures. In Vignesh Shivan's Instagram stories, the filmmaker and Nayanthara are seen posing together at their residence, with famous stylist Neeraja Kona and celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik. Vignesh tied the knot with Nayanthara on June 9, 2022, after they dated for several years. The actor and filmmaker registered their marriage six years back, on March 11, 2016, and welcomed their twin baby boys through surrogacy in October 2022. The filmmaker announced the good news and introduced their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam.

