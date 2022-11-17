Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, their babies catch up with Radhika Sarathkumar; Here's what they did
Radhika Sarathkumar took to Twitter and shared a perfect pic as she caught up with the power couple of Kollywood, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, and Radhika Sarathkumar met for a fun day. The veteran actress took to Twitter and shared a pic with the couple as they caught over chai with their beautiful twin babies. The trio, Nayan, Wikki, and Radhika can be seen posing for a pic in bright smiles and it looks like they had a fun meet.
Radhika Sarathkumar took to Twitter and shared a perfect pic as she caught up with the power couple of Kollywood, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The pic shows Nayanthara in a comfy black dress, Vignesh in a casual look, and Radhika in ethnic attire. The veteran actress captioned the pic," Catching up with the beautiful woman #Nayanthara and the fun #vigneshshivan over chai and beautiful babies more strength and power to you from the bottom of my heart."
Take a look at Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's pic with Radhika Sarathkumar here:
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's recent pic
The lady superstar and hitmaker served major couple goals as they twinned in white shirts, in their recent pictures. In Vignesh Shivan's Instagram stories, the filmmaker and Nayanthara are seen posing together at their residence, with famous stylist Neeraja Kona and celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik.
Vignesh tied the knot with Nayanthara on June 9, 2022, after they dated for several years. The actor and filmmaker registered their marriage six years back, on March 11, 2016, and welcomed their twin baby boys through surrogacy in October 2022. The filmmaker announced the good news and introduced their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Here's how Nayanthara is planning to celebrate her birthday with newborn twins
Upcoming projects of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
Vignesh Shivan is currently busy with the pre-production works of his much-awaited upcoming project, which features popular star Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The highly anticipated project, which is tentatively titled AK 62, is expected to start rolling by the beginning of 2023. A major update on the project is expected to be out in a few weeks.
Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project touted to be a comedy thriller will release in theatres on 2nd December this year. The movie was initially slated to hit the cinema halls by Onam 2022, however, the release got pushed owing to multiple reasons. Gold marks the Premam fame director Alphonse Puthren’s comeback to filmmaking after 7 years.
Nayanthara will be seen leading filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan's directorial Connect. Now, the latest update is that the teaser for the horror thriller will be unveiled on 18th November this year.