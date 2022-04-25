Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to tie the knot before AK62 goes on the floors?

The Kollywood power couple, Nayantara and Vignesh Shivan have been giving us couple goals for the last 6 years. They fell for one another during the shoot of the 2015 flick, Rowdy Dhaan and after a long courtship, they got engaged last year. Now, the latest update regarding this beautiful love story is that the filmmaker and the lady superstar will be exchanging wedding vows before Vignesh Shivan starts work on his next with Ajith, AK 62.

The director will be collaborating with the Valimai actor for the latter's 62nd project. The venture is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year. The grapevine suggests that the couple will be tying the knot before the maker gets busy with his next. It is further suggested that an official wedding announcement can come anytime now and Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are likely to get married by June this year. In the meantime, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara had been visiting many temples.

Up next, most recently the duo has worked together in the romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. This much-awaited movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles and will be released in theatres on 28 April. The trailer of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal was unveiled a couple of days back. The film is a fun journey of a guy who convinces two women to be in a three-way relationship and marriage.

Also Read: Yash celebrates KGF 2 success with Prashanth Neel in signature style; Looks handsome as ever