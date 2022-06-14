Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twin in white as they visit Chettikulangara temple in Kerala; See PICS

After marrying on June 9 in Mahablipuram, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as husband and wife are visiting temples to seek blessings. The couple have now visited Chettikulangara Devi temple in Kerala, where they performed a pooja. Pics of the couple have surfaced on social media platforms and they look perfect in traditional looks.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twinned in white outfits as they visited the temple. While Nayan opted for a floral ethnic suit, Vignesh wore a traditional mundu. The new bride is also seen wearing sindoor and thalli.

After their wedding, the couple visited Tirupati and then arrived in Kerala to spend time with the actress' parents. Also, Nayanthara, her mother and hubby Vignesh Shivan also visited a local restaurant in Kochi and enjoyed some yummy Arabian food. Pics of the couple relishing non-vegetrain food in the restaurant went viral on Twitter.

When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited Tirupati, they caught in controversy as the temple board sent a legal notice to the couple for walking with footwear inside the temple and doing photoshoots. However, Vignesh Shivan wrote an apology letter to Tirupati stating,"as the fans would surround us if they saw us, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple."

For unversed, Nayanthara married her longtime boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on June 9 at Sheraton Hotel in Mahabalipuram. They painted the town with their dreamy wedding pictures. Celebs like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya and others attended the wedding.