Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Filmmaker holds press meet ahead of D-day; Thanks media for the support

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are getting married on June 9 in presence of their family members and close friends. While fans eagerly wait to see their favourite Kollywood couple tie the knot, Vignesh Shivan, yesterday, officially confirmed his wedding with Nayanthara. The filmmaker, at the press meet and thanked the media for all the support throughout their years of togetherness.

Vignesh Shivan, who is gearing up for his next project with Ajith Kumar, also thanked the media for supporting his professional achievements as a writer, director, writer and producer. He further confirmed getting married to his ladylove and lady superstar Nayanthara on June 9th at Mahabalipuram. It'll be an intimate wedding followed by a grand reception in Chennai for industry friends.

