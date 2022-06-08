Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Wedding LIVE UPDATES
Vignesh Shivan will share the first pictures of their wedding on Thursday afternoon. Yes, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will release their first pictures as newlyweds on social media. On June 11, they will make their first public appearance, meet the media and enjoy lunch together with them.
Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding is currently the talk of the town. While we cannot wait to bring the first pictures of them as husband and wife, the couple is currently enjoying their Sangeet ceremony with family and close friends. A dress code specified in the invitation is ethnic pastels.
From superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Thalapathy Vijay, director Atlee, Suriya and many others have been invited to their wedding reception, happening on June 10. Bollywood superstar and Nayanthara's Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen at the wedding reception to bless the newlyweds.
Nayan and Wikki recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to invite him to their wedding.
As earlier we revealed, the couple has well-planned their wedding in terms of keeping it as private as possible. Security has been tightened outside and at the venue in Mahabs. Guests, who have been invited, have been given a special code to attend the wedding venue. As we all know, Nayanthara likes to keep things low-key even otherwise and her beau Vignesh has made sure everything goes well-planned according to the actress' choice.
According to reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM in presence of their family members. "On June 9, I am getting married to love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends," filmmaker Vignesh Shivan confirmed at the press meet on Tuesday.
