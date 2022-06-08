Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Wedding LIVE UPDATES

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, June 9, at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. Their 7-year old long relationship reads no less like a modern-day fairytale and their fans can't keep Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, June 9, at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. Their 7-year old long relationship reads no less like a modern-day fairytale and their fans can't keep calm to finally see them as husband and wife. The Kollywood couple will get married in an intimate South Indian wedding ceremony on June 9, followed by a reception party on June 10, which will be a star-studded affair. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the live updates from the much-awaited wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.