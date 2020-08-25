Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Wedding Rumours: Filmmaker finally OPENS up on their marriage plans

Following several rumours about the wedding of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, he has now revealed that they both have professional goals to achieve before thair marriage.

During this period of lockdown, several reports have come up so far, which spoke about the wedding of Lady Superstar Nayanthara and sensational Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan. While some suggested that they will tie the knot during the lockdown period, others suggested that their wedding will happen only after they both visit a few temples. However, there has been no official confirmation from neither of them. Now, in an interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh Shivan opened up about his wedding with Nayanthara.

In the interview, he said, “Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now.” Jokingly, he said that they will get married after they both get bored with their dating life. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actor said that rumours and insensitive news about them testing positive for COVID 19 was not in a good taste.

About his next film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi, he said that they hand plans to wrap up the film in August or September, but it did not go as per the plan due to the lockdown. He assured that they will start the film once everything settles down. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have fallen in love with each other after their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. While they had kept their relationship under wraps for all these years, in a recent event, Nayanthara opened up that Vignesh is the lover of her life.

