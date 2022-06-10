Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding: Shah Rukh Khan and Jayam Ravi pose together for a memorable PHOTO

Despite being a close-knit affair, the dreamy wedding of Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan made headlines. The bride's Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan also graced the event to bless the newlyweds.

Among many beautiful pictures from the lovely ceremony, we have come across a picture of Shah Rukh Khan posing with actor Jayam Ravi and his better half, Aarthi for a stunning picture. While the DDLJ actor looked handsome as ever in a beige coat and white shirt, his ensemble was enhanced with black shades. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi kept his outfit of the day casual with a white shirt, and his wife went for a yellow saree along with statement jhumkas. Filmmaker Atlee was also present at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding ceremony.

Check out the picture below:

Post a fairytale wedding in Chennai yesterday, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited the Tirupati temple today. The newlyweds were recently spotted walking hand in hand as they arrived at the temple to seek blessings for their new journey as a married couple.

Now coming back to Jawan, this highly-speculated drama was officially announced around a week back with the intriguing teaser of the flick. The clip shows Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. Financed by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is scheduled to reach the theatres on 2nd June 2023. The project will be out in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Going by the reports, Nayanthara will essay the role of an investigating officer in her next, while Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a double role in Jawan. He will play the role of the son, a gangster, and also the father, a senior RAW officer. Meanwhile, Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra will also play the lead in his much-discussed drama.

