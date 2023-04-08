Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan win hearts as they help the homeless suffering from heavy rains; VIDEO

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most popular couples in the South. They are often in the headlines for their relationship, be it family pics, about their twin boys, or leaked videos on social media. Today, a video of the couple helping the needy in heavy rains has surfaced on the Internet and is going viral.

A video of Nayanthara and Vignesh helping the homeless on the streets of Chennai is going viral on Twitter. The video shows the couple holding an umbrella and helping the homeless, who are suffering due to heavy rains. They are also seen disturbing goodies to the needy as well.



A few days ago, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted at Trichy Airport recently on their way to visit a temple in Kumbakonam. Photos and videos of the couple’s visit to their family temple have been going viral on social media. While getting out of this temple, followers surrounded the couple and one of them even touched Nayanthara while clicking her picture. This behaviour infuriated Nayanthara to no end and she scolded the person for his conduct.



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai in June 2022. Later, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin babies through surrogacy in October, of the same year. The new parents have named their newborn sons, Uyir and Ulagam.

Recently, Nayanthara attended an award function in Chennai and revealed the full names of her twin boys. She said, My first son is Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.” Vignesh Shivan also shared the same on Instagram with a beautiful family pic.

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vignesh Shivan was set to direct Ajith Kumar for a tentatively titled film, AK62. However, he got removed from the film. The director confirmed that he has been removed from AK62 and Magizh Thirumeni replaced him. He also clarified that Ajith had no role in his being removed from AK 62.

Nayanthara will be seen next alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the upcoming action thriller marks her debut in Hindi cinema.