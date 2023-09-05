Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s cute Instagram banter gives ‘typical’ couple vibes and it's all we wanted

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South cinema finally ended her decision to stay away from the public eye completely. The Jawan actress made her official Instagram debut last week in style and has already garnered over 2.7 Million followers in just a couple of days. Interestingly, the celebrated star is now totally active on her official handle and is seen sharing stories quite often. Recently, Nayanthara and her hubby, renowned director Vignesh Shivan had a cute banter on Instagram, leaving their fans and followers in splits.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Instagram banter gives ‘typical’ couple vibes

Recently, Nayanthara took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post that reads 'You.' with the backdrop of the chartbuster song 'Naan Pizhai' from her 2022-released film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. For the unversed, the lovely melody is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and penned by Vignesh Shivan, who is also the director of the film.

However, Shivan did not understand his wife's romantic gesture, and replied to her story, asking 'Me?'. Nayanthara, who was visibly disappointed with his reaction, replied to him 'Obviously you.' Later, she shared a screengrab of the chat on her Instagram handle, with a massive facepalm emoji. The fans are thoroughly enjoying the couple's cut banter, and feel that the lady superstar and her director hubby exude 'typical' couple vibes.

Have a look at Nayanthara's Instagram story:

