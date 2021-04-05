Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's cute PDA filled photo from Easter celebrations is all things romantic

From being spotted at the airport hand-in-hand to holidaying together, Nayanthara's love life with the filmmaker has always been the talk of the town.

Easter is fun as it keeps the positive vibes high and celebrities made sure to make the most of it with their family and friends. A lot of celebs took to social media and sent Easter greetings to their fans. South celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Lakshmi Manchu penned heartwarming Easter notes on social media, The power couple of the Kollywood industry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also had a 'happy' easter. The couple celebrated it together and their photo is too adorable to miss.

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a photo of them together twinning in black. One can see, the couple posing for a cosy, romantic photo and is setting major goals. Sharing it on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "Easter...day ... was a happy day." Nayanthara and Vignesh have been dating for the last few years and have always been comfortable in flaunting their love for each other publicly. From being spotted at the airport hand-in-hand to holidaying together, Nayanthara's love life with the filmmaker has always been the talk of the town.

Take a look at their latest photo below:

Meanwhile, Vignesh recently posted a photo of Nayanthara flaunting her finger ring while her hand is placed on his chest. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote in Tamil: "Viralodu uyir kooda korthu....," which is lyrics from the song. Soon speculations started doing rounds about them secretly engaged.

Check it out:

On the work front, Nayanthara alongside Samantha and Vignesh Shivan will be seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The first schedule of the film was wrapped up recently in Chennai. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

