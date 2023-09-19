Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's epic duet at his birthday bash; VIDEO

Vignesh Shivan celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday, September 18. On her husband’s special day, Nayanthara organized a grand birthday bash, which was attended by many notable Tamil film personalities like R Sarath Kumar and S Shankar. The pictures and videos from the birthday celebration have been all over the Internet, and one video in particular is gaining a lot of traction.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara can be seen having a gala time in the video. The couple, along with the other attendees at the birthday bash, sang multiple Tami songs together. A video from the celebration shows Vignesh having the best time with his wife Nayanthara by his side.

Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan have a gala time together at the latter’s 38th birthday bash

Nayanthara wishes Vignesh Shivan a happy birthday:

As Vignesh Shivan celebrated his birthday yesterday, his wife Nayanthara, who had recently made her social media debut, shared a heartfelt wish for him. As Nayanthara was not present on any social media platforms, Vignesh was the one who used to share all the intimate moments of their lives with the world. The filmmaker cum lyricist never missed a chance to heap praise on his wife and wished the Bigil actress every birthday of hers without fail.

On the first birthday that Vignesh celebrated after Nayanthara’s social media debut, the actress penned a long note for her husband, whom she referred to as her blessing. She wrote, "Happyyy birthday my blessing. There’s so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I start then I don’t think I can stop at JUST a few things !! I am so grateful to you for the Love u shower on me !! Am so grateful for the respect u have for our relationship !! Am so grateful for everything that you are to me. There’s NO ONE LIKE YOU !! Thank you for coming into my life n making it soooo dreamy ,meaningful n beautiful !! You are the besttttt at everything you do !! With alllllll my heart n soul ,I wish my uyir the bestesttt of everything in life. May Every Dream of urs come true n May God blessss u with all the happiness in the world I LOVE YOU"

ALSO READ: Dhanush attends assistant’s wedding function amidst D50 shoot, wishes newlyweds; PIC