Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's FIRST PHOTO as husband and wife: Couple looks elegant

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding first photos: Finally, the wedding of the celebrity couple, who had been dating each other for 7 years, took place today, on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram. After a long wait, finally, the first photo of the couple as Mr and Mrs are finally out.

One can see in the photo, Nayanthara looks drop-dead gorgeous in a custom-made Jade ensemble while Vignesh looks dapper in a veshti, kurta and shawl.

The couple tied the knot today, at 8:30 AM, Thursday, at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. Who's who from the Kollywood film industry was seen attending the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth to director Atlee and many others graced the grand wedding ceremony of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. As earlier we reveals, special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security. Actor Dileep, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Thalapathy Vijay and many others were on the guest list.

Just few hours before the wedding, Vignesh Shivan penned a long heartfelt letter for his ladylove Nayanthara. Sharing a few unseen photos of the lady superstar, Wikki wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful ! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! (sic)."

"Now , It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours ! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends (sic)," read Vignesh Shivan's note on Instagram for his ladylove Nayanthara.

For the unversed, the beautiful love story of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan started in 2015 on the sets of Vignesh’s 2015 directorial hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They have been setting couple goals ever since.

