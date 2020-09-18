Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's latest romantic pic is all things love; Samantha Akkineni drops a comment

Vignesh Shivan is celebrating his 35th birthday today and nothing could make it a special one than having his ladylove Nayanthara on his side.

One of the most adorable couples in the Kollywood film industry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have taken social media by storm yet again. Vignesh who turns a year older today took to Instagram and shared another romantic picture with his ladylove from their Goa holiday. One can see in the picture, the duo posing together with arms around each other's back, and it is all things love. Vignesh is celebrating his 35th birthday today and nothing could make it a special one than having his ladylove on his side.

Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, also dropped a comment on the love picture. Sending birthday wish to the filmmaker, Sam wrote, "Happy happy birthday." Meanwhile, Vignesh shared a fresh photo with Nayan along with a beautiful caption that read, "Birthday vibes..Wit God’s grace & all your wonderful sweet wishes." The couple is holidaying in Goa along with their family members. Nayan and Vignesh are in a relationship for several years now and they don't shy away from flaunting their sizzling chemistry on social media.

Take a look at the picture below:

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are setting major couple goals with their social media PDAs. From romancing on the street of London to enjoying live concerts and standing for each other during tough times, the couple is grabbing eyeballs. Their love bond is only getting stronger with each passing day.

Credits :Instagram

