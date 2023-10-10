Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's new romantic pics are UNMISSABLE; filmmaker dedicates song to his ladylove

Vignesh Shivan recently charmed hearts on Instagram by sharing candid photos of himself and his wife, Nayanthara. Vignesh was seen holding her close while she rests her head on his shoulder in the middle of a dimly lit street at night.

To add to the romance, Vignesh used lyrics from the Tamil song Naan Pizhai from their film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. His caption, “avalodirukkum Oru vidha snehithan aanaaen” was accompanied by red hearts and evil eye emojis, highlighting the strength of their bond.

A venture into skincare

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have just launched a skincare business in three different regions, including India, Malaysia, and Singapore, in addition to their film endevors. Nayanthara has taken on the role of the brand's face, vigorously promoting it on her newly launched Instagram account.

The couple achieved a huge milestone last month when their twins, Uyir and Ulag, turned one. On this important occasion, they shared heartfelt photos from their lovely birthday celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the first time on Instagram. Their trip to Malaysia also happened to coincide with the debut of their skincare line.

Nayanthara and Vignesh showed their love and thanks to their sons in a touching post, writing, "You are our world & our blessed life." They expressed gratitude to their twins for providing so much joy, blessings, and memorable moments into their lives over the previous year.

Nayanthara is gearing up for her 75th film which is now in production, following the stupendous success of her Bollywood debut Jawan,which grossed over Rs 1,100 crore globally and continues to perform strongly at the box office. She also has interesting projects in the pipeline, such as Test and Mannangatti Since 1960, demonstrating her range and appeal.

Vignesh Shivan is hard at work on the pre-production of his next film, in which director-actor Pradeep Ranganathan will be seen playing the protagonist. While more information about the cast and crew has yet to be released.

