Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's romantic moments from Christmas celebration scream couple goals
South stars Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. From sharing their getaway pictures to hosting surprise parties for each other, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are setting major couple goals. Filmmaker Vignesh recently shared some romantic photos with his ladylove from their Christmas celebrations and we just can't move our eyes off them. They look stunning together and their social media PDA is grabbing all the attention. Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a few photos with Nayanthara as they celebrated the festival together.
Also Read: Nayanthara Birthday Special: Converting to Hinduism to no promotions policy, check out facts of Lady Superstar
On the professional front, Nayanthara will be seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. The film is all set to hit screens during Pongal 2020. Nayanthara has also collaborated with Vignesh for their upcoming film, Netrikann. Vignesh makes his debut as a producer under his production banner named Rowdy Pictures.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "Joining again wit #Nayanthara In this life that’s full of surprises ... here’s another surprise God has given us ... the strength to produce a film."
Add new comment