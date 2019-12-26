Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's romantic moments from Christmas celebration scream couple goals

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently shared some romantic photos with his ladylove Nayanthara from their Christmas celebrations and we can't take our eyes off them. They look stunning together and their social media PDA is grabbing all the attention.

South stars Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. From sharing their getaway pictures to hosting surprise parties for each other, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are setting major couple goals. Filmmaker Vignesh recently shared some romantic photos with his ladylove from their Christmas celebrations and we just can't move our eyes off them. They look stunning together and their social media PDA is grabbing all the attention. Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a few photos with Nayanthara as they celebrated the festival together.

Sending best wishes to their fans on Christmas, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Merry Christmas to all you lovely people around !!! Spread only happiness ! Even during the toughest of times .. manage a smile , look for moments to cherish! After all , God is taking care of us through all the genuine loved ones who make sure that we cross the cloudy days with a ray of positivity !! Trust in God .. keep praying for the best ! Only positive Vibes !." Nayanthara and Vignesh's cosy pictures and cute PDA on social media is currently the talk of the town.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on Dec 25, 2019 at 4:38am PST

Also Read: Nayanthara Birthday Special: Converting to Hinduism to no promotions policy, check out facts of Lady Superstar

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. The film is all set to hit screens during Pongal 2020. Nayanthara has also collaborated with Vignesh for their upcoming film, Netrikann. Vignesh makes his debut as a producer under his production banner named Rowdy Pictures.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "Joining again wit #Nayanthara In this life that’s full of surprises ... here’s another surprise God has given us ... the strength to produce a film."

Credits :Instagram

Read More