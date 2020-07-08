Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's throwback photos from Coachella 2018 will make you miss your pre lockdown days

Recently, Nayanthara's boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a throwback moment from Coachella 2018 and it is giving us travel inspiration for the next vacation.

While we can't do anything but just stay at home and dream about vacationing, a lot of celebrities are sharing some unseen throwback photos on social media. Amid lockdown due to COVID-19, the celebs are sharing some amazing photos and videos from their holidays and it will make you miss your pre lockdown days. Recently, Nayanthara's boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a throwback moment from Coachella 2018 and it is giving us some travel inspiration for our next vacation. Vignesh shared a picture clicked by Nayanthara at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2018. He captioned it, "When will things come back."

Looking back at more pictures of them, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had the best time together at the live music event. The duo clicked selfie amid the huge crowd and had a gala time together like never before. This is making us miss the good old days and how we are looking forward to seeing them back soon. Sharing the pictures then, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Good bye #Coachella #StageCoach had an amazing time ! Short musical journey wit my star.:) great experience ! #Beyonce moments being the best ! #BackToWork #SummerVacationOver #WorkMode.”

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's throwback photos below:

Meanwhile, the speculations are rife that one of the adorable couples from the Kollywood industry is set to tie the knot very soon. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh met each other for the first time on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They have been dating for years now and are setting major goals with their adorable photos on social media.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×