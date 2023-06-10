Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding anniversary celebrations win the internet; Watch VIDEO

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are unarguably one of the most loved and famous couples in the Tamil film industry. The lady superstar and talented filmmaker tied the knot officially after a long courtship, on June 9, 2022. The wedding, which was a lavish affair, was attended by some of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. The star couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday, in an intimate bash which was held at their Chennai residence.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's anniversary video wins the internet

A lovely video from Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's private anniversary bash is now going viral on social media. In the video which is shared by Vignesh himself on his official Instagram handle, the director is seen surprising his dear wife with a private concert by the senior flutist and his childhood friend, Naveen Kumar. Nayanthara, who looked pleasantly surprised by her husband's romantic gesture immediately showered him with lots of love.

"Our simple yet special moments. It was a very intimate celebration for our first anniversary wit near and dear ones :) the pick of them all... Thank You my best friend from the Age of 12! Navin! I have grown wit u! Playing drums on the same stage with you, Heard you play in numerous stages and stages of my life! But this stage is the most memorable and special of em all da ! Love you and thank you for making us feel blessed... totally touched & moved ," wrote Vignesh Shivan, in his post.

Watch Vignesh Shivan's Instagram video, below:

