Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding video rights sold to an OTT platform for a jaw-dropping amount?

As lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan prep to take the plunge soon, fans are unable to keep calm. They are willing to jump through hoops to get updates about the wedding day. Amidst all this buzz, it is being reported that the power couple has already sold their wedding video rights to the streaming giant Netflix for a jaw-dropping amount.

The reports further suggest that the celebrated filmmaker Gautham Menon will be filming the entire wedding ceremony in a documentary style. However, no official confirmation in this regard has been made. The guest list for the big day is likely to include bigwigs from the South film fraternity like Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, among others.

Meanwhile, ahead of the D-day, Vignesh Shivan officially confirmed his wedding with Nayanthara in a press meet. The filmmaker also thanked the media for all the support throughout their journey together. He further showed gratitude to the media for supporting his professional achievements as a writer, director, writer, and producer during all these years.

The director confirmed that he will be tying the knot with the Lady Superstar on 9th June at Mahabalipuram. The intimate wedding ceremony will be followed by a grand reception in Chennai for the family and industry friends.

These two have even started sending out wedding invitations. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and invited him to their wedding. The sneak peeks of the meeting surfaced on social media and got the netizens even more thrilled about the celebrity wedding.

Meanwhile, the director and actress first came across each other while shooting for the 2015 flick Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. After spending a significant amount of time together, they fell in love and the rest is history.

