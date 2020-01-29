Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi to reunite for Vignesh Shivan’s next? Find Out

Super hit movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles was released in 2015. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film portrayed a beautiful romance between Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The duo’s witty comebacks in comedy tracks also worked out really well. Now, buzz is that Vignesh Shivan will be directing a movie, which will bring back Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi together onscreen.

Reportedly, Anirudh Ravichander has been approached by Vignesh Shivan to compose music for the film. Some media reports claim that Vignesh Shivan, who was supposed to join hands with Sivakarthikeyan, changed his plans, due to prolonged delay to start the film’s process. Now the director is hunting locations for his next film and has already started the pre-production work for the Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer. It is being reported that the film will be produced by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios.

And thats the schedule wrap .!

44 days of non-stop shoot of #MookuthiAmman .! With that we complete 90 percent of the film .! Thank you God, people of Kanyakumari district, my amazing team and The brilliant Nayanthara for this memorable shoot.!#Summer2020 here we come.!!! pic.twitter.com/uIyXNEYa94 — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) January 11, 2020

It is to be noted that Vijay Sethupathi has already signed up for Tughlaq Durbar with the same producer. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist in Vijay’s next film, Master with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Nayanthara, on the other hand, was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. Her next film, Mookuthi Amman. The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film. Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a treat for the family audience.