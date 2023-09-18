Nayanthara and Yogi Babu's epic reunion: Mannangatti Since 1960 motion poster unveiled

Nayanthara’s Hindi debut, Jawan, which was helmed by Atlee has been a huge success. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan has been a major box office hit and has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Amidst the continuing hype, the motion poster of the Darbar actress’s latest film, titled Mannangatti Since 1960 has been revealed today. The film is set to be helmed by Dude Vicky in his feature film debut. He has previously directed Kalluri Saalai and Thiruvalluvar Consultancy Services.

The motion poster was revealed via social media by the production house, Prince Productions, who have also worked in films like Singam 2, Mohini, Run Baby Run, etc. Shortly after, both Nayanthara and Yogi Babu shared the poster on their respective social media handles as well.

Check out the poster below

This would be the third film that Nayanthara and Yogi Babu would feature together in lead roles, the first being Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial debut, Kolamaavu Kokila, the black comedy crime film released in 2018, and the second being the 2019 horror film, Airaa.

The actors have appeared together in other films like Darbar and Bigil, as well, but Yogi Babu played a supporting role in those films.

About the film

Although there is not a lot of information available about the film, the motion poster gave the idea that it is set in a rural background, and has a connection to a temple in a village. The motion poster also showed Lady Justice standing on a witness stand, in a similar backdrop. Apart from Nayanthara and Yogi Babu, the film is also said to feature Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath in prominent roles.

On the professional front

The Lady Superstar would next be seen in I. Ahmed’s psychological action thriller, Iraivan, which also features Jayam Ravi. Set to hit the silver screen on 28th September, the film also features Rahul Bose, known for movies like Dil Dhadakne Do and Vishwaroopam, Ashish Vidyarthi, known for films like Begum Jaan and Janatha Garage, and Narain, who has portrayed prominent characters in films like U-Turn and 2018.

Yogi Babu would next be seen in Aayalan, which has R. Ravikumar at its helm. The film has Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The Mandela actor is also a part of Kanguva, starring Suriya, helmed by Sivakumar Jayakumar.

