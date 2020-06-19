Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan share an inside joke and have a hearty laugh in a throwback PHOTO

Amid lockdown, we look back at an amazing and rare throwback moment when South beauties Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan were seen bonding at an awards event.

Awards shows are not only about glitz and glamour but the audience also gets a glimpse of the great friendships and rapport shared by the actors off-screen. Amid lockdown, we look back at such amazing and rare throwback moment when South beauties Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan were seen bonding at an awards event. In 2018, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty took to social media and shared a few photos of herself sharing a good laugh with Nayanthara and Ramya Krishnan.

One can see in the photos, Anushka looks stunning in a blue embellished dress while the other two actresses are dressed in the best stylish way. The picture had then taken social media by storm and fans are eagerly looking forward to such more moments again. Amid lockdown, celebrities are staying home and fans are missing their bonding at parties and awards show. This photo of versatile actresses bonding at BehindWoods awards event is one of our favourites. They prove to be superpower galpals!

Check out throwback photos below:

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen next in Tamil film, Mookuthi Amman. The film is slated to release this year. Nayanthara's 65th film is titled as Netrikann and is being produced by Vignesh Shivan. She will also be sharing screenspace with Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in an upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

While Ramya will be seen in Vijay Deverakonda's film Fighter, Anushka Shetty is looking forward to the release of her film, Nishabdham starring R Madhavan in the male lead role.

