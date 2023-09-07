Nayanthara attends Jawan screening with husband Vignesh Shivan and Atlee; VIDEO

Jawan lived up to the audience’s expectations as it was released today to an overwhelming response from all corners. Atlee has given Shah Rukh Khan another blockbuster in 2023 after Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has solidified through Jawan that he can never go wrong as the antagonist. The actor has time and again proven that he can go toe to toe against the biggest of stars, whether it is Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, or Shah Rukh Khan. And, through Jawan, Nayanthara has proven yet again why she is more than deserving of the superstar title bestowed upon her.

On the occasion of Jawan’s release, Atlee and Nayanthara were spotted in Mumbai for the film’s screening. The filmmaker and actress were accompanied by the latter’s husband, Vignesh Shivan, as they attended the screening of their latest theatrical release.

Atlee and Nayanthara were already hailed as a successful film partnership even before Jawan. The actress and director duo had collaborated on two films prior to Jawan. Atlee’s very first film was with Nayanthara. Raja Rani, which also featured Arya, Nazriya Nazim, and Jai, was a winner at the box office. Even though the film contains no action sequences and bears no resemblance to the work that Atlee would go on to do in his career, Raja Rani still has a lot of admirers.

Alee’s release before Jawan was Bigil, featuring Thalapatahy Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Even though Nayanthara’s role in the film was not really a meaty one, social media collectively has opined that this time around with Jawan, the director has given Nayanthara a role worthy of her stature.

