Nayanthara & beau Vignesh Shivan’s Diwali VIDEO is nothing short of a mesmerizing light show; Watch

Lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are having the best time this Diwali. This time around, the air is filled with a sense of hope and joy, just like the festivities during pre-COVID times. The entire country is celebrating the much-awaited festival of lights, joy, and warmth, as they spend some quality time with their loved ones. Social media is filled with happy pictures and videos from the night. Speaking of which, south star Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan too shared a love-filled video on their social media handles, and it’s the definition of ‘mesmerizing’.

A few moments back Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram space and shared a wonderful reel featuring him with his ladylove Nayanthara. In the video, the couple and be seen standing close to each other, decked up in gorgeous ethnic wear. While Vignesh is seen clad in a white Kurta, Nayanthara’s sartorial choice for the night featured a printed salwar suit. The actress’ hair was styled in a bun, while a bindi and a pair of earrings punctuated her look. As the couple smiled at the camera, bright Diwali rockets bursting in the background colored the whole scene pretty.

Sharing the video with fans on the gram, Vignesh wrote a sweet caption on being positive and practicing happiness. It read, “Happy Diwali to all you lovely people around the globe. Happiness is a practice! Please practice it everyday. Yes there are always reasons to feel low or sad about … they keep coming & going … hardships & challenges are a part of life ! All of them should be blasted like crackers and the light that occurs post that is all that we wanna see ..: !

Nayanthara's fan page also shared the video on twitter.

Take a look:

