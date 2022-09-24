Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale TEASER: A peek into her life with Vignesh, their marriage and more

Helmed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale is a documentary that will take the audience on a journey through how these two souls, Nayan and Vignesh Shivan found each other. The makers of the show have released the much-awaited teaser and it is so much more than a story of their wedding.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is more than just the fairy tale wedding. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, both look poised to start this new phase in life. Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Gautham Menon recently clarified that it's not a wedding movie but a documentary on the Lady Superstar. “Many initially thought that I'm directing their wedding movie but it is a documentary with Netflix that will be all about Nayanthara. She is called Lady Superstar for a reason and we are living up to it. Right from her childhood journey to now, we have included everything. You will get to see a lot of childhood photos, and moments of her also. Vignesh is also a part of it. We are still working on it,” revealed Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu director.