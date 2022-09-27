Nayanthara: Beyond The FairyTale New Promo: A glimpse of her actor life, says 'wasn't filmy girl'

Titled 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale', the project will document the life and work of the actor, whose extensive filmography across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries has earned her the moniker of Lady Superstar and also her love life with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The documentary is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon .

A new promo of Nayanthara's documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond Fairytale has been shared by streaming platform Netflix on social media. The new promo shows Nayanthara flaunting her brightest smile and happiness as she says "she was not a film girl. But a normal girl who wants to give her 100 percent in everything she does."

Director Gautham Menon recently in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, expressed his excitement about working on Nayanthara’s documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Many initially thought that I'm directing their wedding movie but it is a documentary with Netflix that will be all about Nayanthara. She is called Lady Superstar for a reason and we are living up to it. Right from her childhood journey to now, we have included everything. You will get to see a lot of childhood photos, and moments of her also. Vignesh is also a part of it. We are still working on it,” revealed Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu director.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The much-awaited film also marks renowned filmmaker Atlee's maiden collaboration with King Khan. She will also be seen playing the female lead in Chiranjeevi's Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja. It also features Satyadev, and Salman Khan and is set for theatrical release on October 5.

The actress is also waiting for the release of her upcoming film titled Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran, directed by Alphonse Puthren. The film was set for release on Onam but got postponed. She also has another Tamil horror film titled Connect.